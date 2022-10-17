D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 182 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $739,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 12,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Finally, Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $72.29 on Monday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.43 and a 1-year high of $291.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of -0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.46 and its 200 day moving average is $98.77.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $169,954.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,061.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $262,372.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,531 shares in the company, valued at $7,697,753.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $169,954.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,061.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,478 shares of company stock worth $1,556,509 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ZM shares. Argus downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $190.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.97.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

