D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 2,073 Shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,545 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Archrock were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AROC. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Archrock by 18.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,454,203 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,262,000 after buying an additional 1,462,659 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Archrock by 17.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,047,977 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,823,000 after purchasing an additional 915,097 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Archrock by 64.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,297,750 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,303,000 after purchasing an additional 509,559 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Archrock by 41.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,159,219 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,700,000 after purchasing an additional 337,478 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Archrock by 66.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 669,028 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,175,000 after purchasing an additional 267,886 shares during the period. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Archrock stock opened at $6.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.43. Archrock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $10.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 1.69.

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Archrock had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $215.83 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.63%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 263.65%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Archrock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

