D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 3,900 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 10.9% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Marriott International by 6.2% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its position in Marriott International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 17,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Marriott International by 4.3% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total value of $2,220,715.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,972.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $143.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.86. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $195.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 120.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 22.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAR. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Marriott International to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Marriott International to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.71.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading

