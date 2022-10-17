D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the first quarter worth $26,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the first quarter worth $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 188.5% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 754.5% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus decreased their price objective on Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.83.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $134.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.02. The firm has a market cap of $53.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.03 and a 52 week high of $376.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.50 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 94.76% and a net margin of 61.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.75, for a total value of $1,627,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,624,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,343,595.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.75, for a total value of $1,627,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,624,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,343,595.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.06, for a total value of $4,922,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,994,074.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 633,048 shares of company stock valued at $93,645,982. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

