D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating) by 94.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,288 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Systelligence LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the second quarter worth $18,391,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the first quarter worth $10,004,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 188.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,559,000 after buying an additional 89,885 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 470.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 94,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,667,000 after buying an additional 78,352 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 40.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 252,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,064,000 after buying an additional 72,740 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSEARCA SPGP opened at $75.79 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52 week low of $73.71 and a 52 week high of $97.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.73.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.