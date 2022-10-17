D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 2,027 Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in CEVA were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CEVA. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of CEVA in the first quarter worth $289,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 2.0% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 245.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 230.5% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CEVA by 15.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after buying an additional 9,820 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CEVA Stock Performance

Shares of CEVA stock opened at $24.16 on Monday. CEVA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.71 and a 52-week high of $50.85. The company has a market capitalization of $560.61 million, a PE ratio of 604.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.10 and its 200 day moving average is $33.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CEVA ( NASDAQ:CEVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. CEVA had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $33.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CEVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CEVA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on CEVA to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

