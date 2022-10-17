D.A. Davidson & CO. Cuts Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BCE in the first quarter valued at $717,000. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its stake in BCE by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 4,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in BCE by 100.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the first quarter worth about $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

BCE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $41.83 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.00 and a 200-day moving average of $50.54. The company has a market capitalization of $38.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.54. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $39.88 and a one year high of $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65.

BCE Increases Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 15.73%. BCE’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.719 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. BCE’s payout ratio is 112.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BCE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of BCE from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of BCE from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.15.

BCE Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Featured Stories

