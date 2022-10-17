D.A. Davidson & CO. Cuts Position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IYJ opened at $84.90 on Monday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $123.05 and a 52 week high of $158.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.70.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

