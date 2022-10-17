D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davidson Investment Advisors raised its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 497,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,961,000 after purchasing an additional 91,118 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $987,000. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $718,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 336,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,838,000 after purchasing an additional 46,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Interstate BancSystem

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, EVP Russell A. Lee sold 1,400 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total value of $56,504.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,457.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John M. Heyneman, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total value of $40,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,202.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell A. Lee sold 1,400 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total value of $56,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,457.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,400 shares of company stock worth $508,114. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Interstate BancSystem Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $43.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $45.33.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $288.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.40 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 14.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on First Interstate BancSystem to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

First Interstate BancSystem Profile

(Get Rating)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

See Also

