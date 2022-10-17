D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $1.10 Million Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Rating) by 78.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,826 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,710,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 235,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,771,000 after purchasing an additional 78,098 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 110,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,503,000 after buying an additional 60,285 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,343,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 101,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,226,000 after buying an additional 7,928 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $72.39 on Monday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $68.22 and a 52-week high of $97.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.85.

