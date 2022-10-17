D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 42.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 18.8% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 37.0% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 122,042.9% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 17,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPG opened at $95.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.02 and its 200-day moving average is $107.46. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $86.02 and a one year high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.93% and a net margin of 40.59%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.20%.

SPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Compass Point cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.93.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

