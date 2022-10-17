D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the first quarter valued at $215,000.

Get iShares Global Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

IXJ stock opened at $76.73 on Monday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $74.50 and a 52-week high of $91.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.89.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.