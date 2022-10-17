D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA VFH opened at $76.39 on Monday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $72.96 and a 52 week high of $102.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.49.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

