D.A. Davidson & CO. Lowers Stock Holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 43,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Water ETF stock opened at $71.90 on Monday. First Trust Water ETF has a 1-year low of $67.47 and a 1-year high of $95.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.05.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

