D.A. Davidson & CO. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its position in shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 92,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Beauty Health were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKIN. Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the first quarter worth about $3,266,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Beauty Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $459,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Beauty Health by 589.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 31,028 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Beauty Health by 12.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Beauty Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $878,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Beauty Health Trading Down 4.2 %

SKIN opened at $11.99 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.24 and a 200-day moving average of $13.02. The Beauty Health Company has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $30.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 10.59 and a current ratio of 11.44.

Beauty Health ( NASDAQ:SKIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $103.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.70 million. Beauty Health had a negative net margin of 59.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Beauty Health Company will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SKIN shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Beauty Health from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Beauty Health from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Beauty Health from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Beauty Health from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Beauty Health from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

About Beauty Health

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

