D.A. Davidson & CO. Lowers Stock Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INGR. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in Ingredion by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Ingredion by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Ingredion by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in Ingredion by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Ingredion by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Trading Down 1.3 %

INGR stock opened at $82.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.15. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $78.81 and a 52 week high of $101.89.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is 41.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on INGR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ingredion in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Ingredion in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingredion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Featured Stories

