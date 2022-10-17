D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Stock Holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,384,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,217,000 after purchasing an additional 152,569 shares in the last quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC now owns 512,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,197,000 after purchasing an additional 121,306 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 323,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 322,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,759,000 after buying an additional 28,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 274,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,137,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter.

Get ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF alerts:

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF stock opened at $46.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.10. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a one year low of $44.94 and a one year high of $58.04.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.