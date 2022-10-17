D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 28,200 Shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its position in shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 177,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,200 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Paya were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paya in the 1st quarter valued at about $500,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Paya in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Paya in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Paya in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Paya by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 18,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 7,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PAYA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Paya from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Paya to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Paya from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.71.

Paya Stock Performance

PAYA stock opened at $5.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.10. Paya Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.52. The company has a market cap of $785.85 million and a P/E ratio of 198.40.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.95 million. Equities analysts predict that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Paya Company Profile



Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.

