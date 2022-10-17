D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 658 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Equitable in the first quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitable in the first quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 8,054.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equitable in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Equitable by 129.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EQH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Equitable from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Equitable from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Equitable from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Equitable from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.89.

Equitable Stock Performance

EQH stock opened at $27.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.67. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.61 and a 52-week high of $37.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.42.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 9.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nick Lane sold 25,724 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $794,614.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,977,610.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $218,051.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,084.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 25,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $794,614.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,977,610.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 190,472 shares of company stock worth $5,738,065. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Equitable

(Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Featured Articles

