D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 718 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,618 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth $223,388,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 69.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $287,663,000 after purchasing an additional 950,415 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 56.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,137,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $265,696,000 after purchasing an additional 768,350 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 297.7% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 819,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $101,796,000 after purchasing an additional 613,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 101.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 606,822 shares during the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Etsy Trading Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $92.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.25 and its 200-day moving average is $97.43. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.01 and a one year high of $307.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $585.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.85 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 67.88% and a net margin of 17.01%. Etsy’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Etsy from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Etsy in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Etsy in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.09.

Insider Activity at Etsy

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $1,891,720.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,318,606.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $639,184.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $1,891,720.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,318,606.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 144,118 shares of company stock valued at $15,296,048. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

