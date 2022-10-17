D.B. Root & Company LLC Buys 216 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,606 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 1.6% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $24,401,940,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after purchasing an additional 20,553,188 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $191,644,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648,095 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Microsoft by 13.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,524,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 13.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,092,331 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,119,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $228.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $257.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.59. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $219.13 and a 52 week high of $349.67.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. The business had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

