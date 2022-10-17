DeDora Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.0% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.5% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 284.0% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.7 %
NYSE JPM opened at $111.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $326.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.57. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $172.96.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 33.78%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
JPM has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group set a $124.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.75.
About JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.
