Deterra Royalties Limited (OTCMKTS:DETRF) Short Interest Up 31.4% in September

Deterra Royalties Limited (OTCMKTS:DETRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 99,700 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the September 15th total of 75,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.2 days.

Deterra Royalties Price Performance

Shares of DETRF stock opened at 2.79 on Monday. Deterra Royalties has a 1-year low of 2.50 and a 1-year high of 3.83.

Get Deterra Royalties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Deterra Royalties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th.

Deterra Royalties Company Profile

Deterra Royalties Limited operates as a royalty investment company in Australia. It is also involved in the management and growth of a portfolio of royalty assets across bulk commodities, base, and battery metals. The company holds interest in a portfolio of six royalties over the Mining Area C, Yoongarillup/Yalyalup, Eneabba, Wonnerup, and St Ives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deterra Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deterra Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.