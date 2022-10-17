Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Stock Holdings Increased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 80.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 34.1% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 170,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,195,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 36.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $146.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.36.

In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $827,897.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,623.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $827,897.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,623.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO A William Stein bought 5,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DLR opened at $90.84 on Monday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.76 and a 1-year high of $178.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.56 and a 200-day moving average of $127.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 107.02%.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

