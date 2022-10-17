DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 25.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in DigitalOcean by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in DigitalOcean by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in DigitalOcean by 706.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in DigitalOcean by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Stock Down 3.3 %

DOCN stock opened at $33.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38, a current ratio of 16.59 and a quick ratio of 16.59. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.14 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.01. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $133.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $133.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.48 million. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. DigitalOcean’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DigitalOcean news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $81,550.78. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 100,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,638,235.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $81,550.78. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 100,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,638,235.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,269 shares of company stock valued at $471,700. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of DigitalOcean from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of DigitalOcean from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.70.

DigitalOcean Profile

(Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

