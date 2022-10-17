Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Get Rating) by 123.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,235 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB raised its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 53.5% during the second quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 20,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,243 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the first quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Investmark Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the second quarter worth about $250,000.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DUHP opened at $21.64 on Monday. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 52 week low of $21.09 and a 52 week high of $26.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.88.

