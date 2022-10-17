Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its position in shares of Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,553,163 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Diversey were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Diversey during the second quarter valued at $148,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diversey in the second quarter valued at about $12,345,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Diversey by 280.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 217,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 160,292 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diversey in the first quarter valued at about $2,807,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Diversey by 491.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,544,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,265,000 after buying an additional 2,114,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSEY stock opened at $4.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.18. Diversey Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00.

Diversey ( NASDAQ:DSEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Diversey had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a positive return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $715.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Diversey to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Diversey from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.78.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

