Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIN. Barclays PLC increased its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 25,140 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 23.4% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 472,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,726,000 after buying an additional 89,549 shares during the period. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth $3,530,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth $316,000. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity at Donnelley Financial Solutions

In related news, CFO David A. Gardella sold 74,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $3,131,755.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,640,299.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO David A. Gardella sold 74,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total transaction of $3,131,755.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,640,299.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jennifer B. Reiners sold 20,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $852,282.99. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 69,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,768.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of DFIN opened at $36.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.60 and a 52-week high of $52.33.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $266.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.90 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 39.18%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets – Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets – Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies – Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies – Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.