DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,179 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in DXP Enterprises were worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises during the second quarter worth $42,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 8.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises during the first quarter worth $15,425,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises during the first quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 1.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 248,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,743,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

DXP Enterprises Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DXPE opened at $24.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.88. The firm has a market cap of $463.45 million, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.98. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.09 and a 12-month high of $36.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DXP Enterprises ( NASDAQ:DXPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $367.81 million during the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 9.64%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

About DXP Enterprises

(Get Rating)

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to the energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.