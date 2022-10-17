Echo45 Advisors LLC Sells 1,384 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Echo45 Advisors LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the period. Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 6,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the first quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 6,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the first quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $124.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM stock opened at $111.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.89 and its 200-day moving average is $118.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

