Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Edison International by 50.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,792,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,317,330,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272,409 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,494,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Edison International by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,888,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,973,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,762 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Edison International by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Edison International by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,785,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,933,000 after purchasing an additional 755,886 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Edison International to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.10.

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of EIX stock opened at $55.03 on Monday. Edison International has a one year low of $54.45 and a one year high of $73.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.34. The firm has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Edison International had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 212.12%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

