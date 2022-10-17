Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equifax by 6.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,778 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,297,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 120.6% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,205 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the first quarter worth $6,488,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the first quarter worth $218,000. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of EFX opened at $159.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $189.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.74 and a 52-week high of $300.11.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. Equifax’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EFX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Equifax from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equifax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.93.

Equifax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.