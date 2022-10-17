ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH) Short Interest Up 31.8% in September

ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,950,000 shares, a growth of 31.8% from the September 15th total of 6,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days. Approximately 17.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GWH. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the second quarter worth $5,685,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the first quarter worth $10,116,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ESS Tech by 100.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,206,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,880 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ESS Tech by 603.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,339,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after buying an additional 1,148,852 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ESS Tech by 94.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,764,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,829,000 after buying an additional 858,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GWH opened at $4.03 on Monday. ESS Tech has a fifty-two week low of $2.59 and a fifty-two week high of $21.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.30.

ESS Tech ( NYSE:GWH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ESS Tech will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.75 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of ESS Tech from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.64.

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

