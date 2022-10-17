Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $123.90.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ETSY. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $122.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $1,891,720.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,318,606.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Etsy news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 6,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $577,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,057,355. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $1,891,720.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,318,606.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,118 shares of company stock worth $15,296,048. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,703,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,703,069,000 after purchasing an additional 118,034 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 13.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $429,669,000 after purchasing an additional 409,540 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 6.5% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,788,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $346,563,000 after purchasing an additional 170,402 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 8.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,514,618 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $184,095,000 after purchasing an additional 199,985 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 5.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,452,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $304,779,000 after purchasing an additional 120,910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

ETSY stock opened at $92.45 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.43. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Etsy has a 12 month low of $67.01 and a 12 month high of $307.75.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.13. Etsy had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 67.88%. The firm had revenue of $585.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Etsy will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

