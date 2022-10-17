Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stake Increased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,462 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 34.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,494 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,261 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,434 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 314.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,204 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 25,116 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,679 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXPE shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $195.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Expedia Group Stock Performance

In other Expedia Group news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Expedia Group news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $72,529.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,543.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $90.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.23. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.70 and a fifty-two week high of $217.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 22.14%. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.77) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Expedia Group

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

