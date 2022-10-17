Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) by 98.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,042,330 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FSS. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 20.7% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,791,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $60,459,000 after purchasing an additional 306,794 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 29.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,249,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,443,000 after purchasing an additional 287,054 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the first quarter worth $8,744,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 2,574.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,588,000 after purchasing an additional 187,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 11.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,651,139 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,726,000 after purchasing an additional 164,621 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Signal Price Performance

Shares of FSS opened at $42.19 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.67. Federal Signal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.86 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.80 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 7.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Research analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FSS shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Federal Signal from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Federal Signal in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

Federal Signal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Featured Articles

