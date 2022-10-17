First PREMIER Bank Raises Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

First PREMIER Bank increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 2.5% of First PREMIER Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 17,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. TRH Financial LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 54,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,624,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of JNJ opened at $164.46 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.11 and a 200 day moving average of $172.94. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The firm has a market cap of $432.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.40.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

