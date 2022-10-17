First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,834,500 shares, an increase of 33.0% from the September 15th total of 3,635,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 59.6 days.

First Quantum Minerals Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at $17.53 on Monday. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of $14.48 and a 12-month high of $37.76. The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.28.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 17.07%. On average, equities analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were given a $0.1241 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from First Quantum Minerals’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 12.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FQVLF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$44.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$42.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.79.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

