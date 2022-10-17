Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 79.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,396 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,578 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 8.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 325,338,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,501,475,000 after acquiring an additional 26,707,784 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group grew its position in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after buying an additional 219,586,336 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ford Motor by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,771,739 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $418,988,000 after buying an additional 436,777 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 1.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,015,262 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $389,189,000 after buying an additional 372,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Ford Motor by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,002,015 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $287,504,000 after buying an additional 2,087,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $11.67 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.38. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.77.

About Ford Motor

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

