Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Holdings Lessened by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP trimmed its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 52.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,900 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 25,221 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 121.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 941,941 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $10,484,000 after buying an additional 517,194 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 8.9% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 34,796 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 79.1% in the second quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 58,190 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 25,700 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 5.1% in the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 28,120 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 17.7% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 54,870 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 8,257 shares during the last quarter. 49.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on F shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Ford Motor to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Nomura upgraded Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.77.

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of F stock opened at $11.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $46.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.38. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $25.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This is a boost from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

Ford Motor Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

