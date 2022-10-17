Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Stake Increased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,962 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTV. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter worth $300,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter worth $221,385,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Stock Performance

FTV stock opened at $58.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.31. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $79.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.07.

Fortive Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Featured Articles

