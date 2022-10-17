Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,920 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gevo were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Gevo by 144.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,119,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 661,243 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Gevo by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 151,653 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 13,946 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Gevo by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 401,734 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 223,834 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Gevo during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Gevo by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,830,761 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $111,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167,904 shares during the period. 49.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gevo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GEVO opened at $2.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.81, a current ratio of 18.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Gevo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $7.93. The stock has a market cap of $470.33 million, a PE ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 3.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.16.

Insider Activity at Gevo

Gevo ( NASDAQ:GEVO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.61 million. Gevo had a negative net margin of 11,552.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.36%. Analysts expect that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary W. Mize sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $30,439.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,364.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Gevo news, Director Gary W. Mize sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $30,439.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,364.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Geoffrey Thomas Jr. Williams sold 18,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $55,566.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 371,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,546.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 354,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,464. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through four segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, Renewable Natural Gas, and Net-Zero. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives.

