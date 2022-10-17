Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 574,908 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,241,000 after purchasing an additional 319,808 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 224,745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,994,000 after purchasing an additional 108,444 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,215,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $301,575,000 after purchasing an additional 99,170 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 633,451 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,626,000 after purchasing an additional 78,896 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 1,134.2% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 55,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 51,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 3,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $178,219.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,447,438.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GKOS opened at $53.78 on Monday. Glaukos Co. has a twelve month low of $33.33 and a twelve month high of $64.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.39). Glaukos had a negative net margin of 19.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $72.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.61 million. Equities analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GKOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Glaukos from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.13.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

