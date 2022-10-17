Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating) by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,964 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MLPX. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 2,660.8% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 728,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,064,000 after purchasing an additional 702,570 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 397.0% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 171,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,325,000 after purchasing an additional 136,959 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 344,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,713,000 after purchasing an additional 109,737 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,694,000. Finally, Golden Green Inc. raised its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 225,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,648,000 after purchasing an additional 81,496 shares during the period.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSEARCA MLPX opened at $38.75 on Monday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $33.20 and a twelve month high of $45.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.97 and a 200 day moving average of $41.24.

