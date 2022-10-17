GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) by 79.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222,214 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in GMS were worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GMS. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in GMS in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of GMS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GMS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GMS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

GMS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down previously from $72.00) on shares of GMS in a report on Friday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of GMS from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GMS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of GMS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

In other GMS news, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 6,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $247,078.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,620.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other GMS news, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 6,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $247,078.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,620.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.19 per share, with a total value of $8,238,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,336,573 shares in the company, valued at $254,666,868.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GMS stock opened at $40.79 on Monday. GMS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.10 and a fifty-two week high of $61.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.85.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.18. GMS had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

