Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Short Interest Up 31.6% in September

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the September 15th total of 1,520,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 450,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on GDYN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

Grid Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GDYN opened at $14.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $958.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.47 and a beta of 0.99. Grid Dynamics has a 12 month low of $9.09 and a 12 month high of $42.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.56.

Insider Activity at Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics ( NASDAQ:GDYN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a positive return on equity of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $77.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.13 million. Analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Grid Dynamics news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 156,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $3,069,172.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,032,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,582,828.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Grid Dynamics news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $237,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 276,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,473,333.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 156,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $3,069,172.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,032,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,582,828.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,192 shares of company stock valued at $3,509,813 in the last three months. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grid Dynamics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Grid Dynamics by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Grid Dynamics by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Grid Dynamics by 197.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

About Grid Dynamics

(Get Rating)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.