HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) Short Interest Update

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 824,200 shares, an increase of 33.2% from the September 15th total of 618,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 374.6 days.
HeidelbergCement Trading Up 4.9 %
HLBZF opened at $41.75 on Monday. HeidelbergCement has a fifty-two week low of $38.47 and a fifty-two week high of $77.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.57.
About HeidelbergCement
