HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) Short Interest Update

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 824,200 shares, an increase of 33.2% from the September 15th total of 618,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 374.6 days.

HeidelbergCement Trading Up 4.9 %

HLBZF opened at $41.75 on Monday. HeidelbergCement has a fifty-two week low of $38.47 and a fifty-two week high of $77.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.57.

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

