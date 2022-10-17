Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,721 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $3,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the first quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 129.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 54.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 14.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Heidrick & Struggles International

In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $95,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,027.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Down 2.8 %

HSII stock opened at $27.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $547.11 million, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.70. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.15 and a fifty-two week high of $49.87.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $298.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.54 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 24.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Heidrick & Struggles International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 15.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Heidrick & Struggles International Profile

(Get Rating)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.