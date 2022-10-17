High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) Short Interest Update

High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 32.5% from the September 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

High Liner Foods Price Performance

OTCMKTS:HLNFF opened at $9.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average of $9.62. High Liner Foods has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $12.07.

Get High Liner Foods alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of High Liner Foods from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

About High Liner Foods

High Liner Foods Incorporated processes and markets prepared and packaged frozen seafood products in North America. The company provides a range of frozen seafood products, including raw fillets and shellfish, cooked shellfish; and value added products, which include sauced, glazed, breaded and battered seafood, seafood entrees, and breaded cheese sticks, including High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine, Catch of the Day, C.Wirthy & Co, High Liner Foodservice, Mirabel, Icelandic Seafood, and FPI brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for High Liner Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Liner Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.