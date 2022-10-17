Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 144,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,857,000 after acquiring an additional 11,225 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $4,802,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 20,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLT has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.41.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of HLT stock opened at $122.58 on Monday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.41 and a 12 month high of $167.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.69.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 12.83% and a negative return on equity of 114.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.39%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.